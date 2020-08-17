MBM Wealth Consultants LLC Reduces Stake in Boot Barn Holdings Inc (NYSE:BOOT)

MBM Wealth Consultants LLC reduced its position in Boot Barn Holdings Inc (NYSE:BOOT) by 21.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,353 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,768 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC’s holdings in Boot Barn were worth $137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in Boot Barn by 15.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,099,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,376,000 after purchasing an additional 150,763 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Boot Barn by 2.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 89,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Boot Barn by 82.9% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Boot Barn during the fourth quarter valued at $8,891,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Boot Barn by 18.4% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 25,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 3,980 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BOOT stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $25.67. The stock had a trading volume of 737,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,118,576. Boot Barn Holdings Inc has a one year low of $8.03 and a one year high of $48.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $716.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.90.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.17. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 4.67%. The company had revenue of $147.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Boot Barn Holdings Inc will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BOOT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Boot Barn from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Pivotal Research reissued a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Boot Barn in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Piper Sandler cut Boot Barn from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $25.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Boot Barn from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Boot Barn from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Boot Barn has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.86.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

