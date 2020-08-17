MBM Wealth Consultants LLC Sells 1,021 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

MBM Wealth Consultants LLC cut its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,554 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,021 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in Danaher in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its position in Danaher by 81.4% in the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 156 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its position in Danaher by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 228 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Danaher in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Danaher by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 230 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. 77.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Danaher news, EVP Daniel L. Comas sold 100,032 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.56, for a total value of $19,462,225.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 134,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,252,564.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 7,457 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.42, for a total value of $1,516,902.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,519,763.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 427,955 shares of company stock valued at $82,882,475 in the last quarter. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DHR traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $205.57. The company had a trading volume of 1,234,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,120,263. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The company has a market cap of $145.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.02, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.95. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $119.60 and a 12-month high of $207.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $191.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $164.92.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 17.73%. Danaher’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. Research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DHR. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Danaher from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Danaher from $163.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Danaher from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Danaher from $205.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Danaher from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $197.73.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

