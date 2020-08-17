MBM Wealth Consultants LLC Sells 1,041 Shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

MBM Wealth Consultants LLC cut its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 28.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,658 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,041 shares during the quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC’s holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 62.8% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 280 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Credit Agricole S A raised its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 25.0% in the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 90.0% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 475 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gs Investments Inc. bought a new position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Alexion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ ALXN traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $102.75. 1,632,184 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,248,103. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.33. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.67 and a 1-year high of $125.52. The firm has a market cap of $22.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.48, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 4.79, a quick ratio of 4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.79. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.57% and a net margin of 15.28%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on ALXN. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $159.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. UBS Group reissued a “reduce” rating on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alexion Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.17.

About Alexion Pharmaceuticals

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; and Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), and generalized myasthenia gravis.

Read More: Support Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Alexion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.