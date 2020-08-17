MBM Wealth Consultants LLC Sells 1,043 Shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

MBM Wealth Consultants LLC decreased its position in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 48.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,097 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,043 shares during the quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacific Center for Financial Services lifted its stake in Mastercard by 582.4% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 116 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 530.4% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MA traded up $3.43 during trading on Monday, reaching $330.23. 2,894,698 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,336,744. The company’s 50 day moving average is $307.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $291.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $327.15 billion, a PE ratio of 45.68, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. Mastercard Inc has a 52 week low of $199.99 and a 52 week high of $347.25.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 129.52% and a net margin of 45.12%. The company’s revenue was down 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Inc will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 9th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 20.59%.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 206,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.80, for a total transaction of $62,379,828.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 110,826,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,558,271,467.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 6,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.50, for a total value of $2,264,007.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,599,695. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,024,022 shares of company stock valued at $310,267,693. Corporate insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MA shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Mastercard from $270.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Mastercard from $345.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Mastercard from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Mastercard from $317.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Mastercard from $311.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $336.24.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

