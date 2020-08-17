MBM Wealth Consultants LLC Sells 1,228 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE)

MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lessened its stake in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) by 29.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,228 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ICE. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 148.7% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 214.2% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 72.3% during the second quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, Community Bank N.A. bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the second quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 87.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ICE traded up $1.56 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $104.05. The stock had a trading volume of 4,848,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,645,955. The firm has a market cap of $56.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.55, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $94.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a 52 week low of $63.51 and a 52 week high of $104.30.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 29.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William Jefferson Hague sold 733 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.32, for a total value of $70,602.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Benjamin Jackson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.03, for a total value of $95,030.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 116,902 shares of company stock valued at $11,175,558. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on ICE shares. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Citigroup lifted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $114.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Barclays lifted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $110.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.21.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates in two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

