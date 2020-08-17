MBM Wealth Consultants LLC Sells 12,955 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

MBM Wealth Consultants LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 30.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,622 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 12,955 shares during the period. Pfizer comprises approximately 0.7% of MBM Wealth Consultants LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 292,621,398 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,551,162,000 after acquiring an additional 830,299 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 224,808,113 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,337,737,000 after acquiring an additional 36,092,723 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 218,676,145 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,137,589,000 after acquiring an additional 24,950,461 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 89,953,885 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,931,423,000 after acquiring an additional 910,123 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 40,753,427 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,330,192,000 after buying an additional 9,624,759 shares during the period. 70.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Shares of PFE traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $38.35. 16,553,166 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,133,047. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.15 and a 200-day moving average of $35.65. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.88 and a 52 week high of $40.97. The stock has a market cap of $211.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $11.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.55 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.80% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The business’s revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 30th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 51.53%.

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.13, for a total transaction of $78,799.53. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $272,492.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ronald E. Blaylock bought 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.55 per share, for a total transaction of $501,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PFE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $37.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.95.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

Recommended Story: Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.