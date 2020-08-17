MBM Wealth Consultants LLC Sells 1,317 Shares of Medifast Inc (NYSE:MED)

MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lowered its position in Medifast Inc (NYSE:MED) by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,124 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,317 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC’s holdings in Medifast were worth $295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MED. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Medifast by 306.5% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 187 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Medifast by 53.9% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 697 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its stake in shares of Medifast by 47.6% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,240 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Medifast by 32.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 681 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Medifast during the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000.

MED stock traded down $1.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $161.80. 640,804 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 294,684. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.19 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.16. Medifast Inc has a 1 year low of $49.03 and a 1 year high of $183.54.

Medifast (NYSE:MED) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $220.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.75 million. Medifast had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 68.55%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Medifast Inc will post 7.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. Medifast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.84%.

In other Medifast news, Director Scott Schlackman sold 3,119 shares of Medifast stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.55, for a total value of $335,448.45. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $812,540.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MED. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Medifast from $86.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Medifast from $164.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Medifast from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Medifast from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.00.

About Medifast

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products. It offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, oatmeal and cereal crunch products, drinks, hearty choices, pancakes, puddings, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the Medifast, OPTAVIA, Thrive by Medifast, Optimal Health by OPTAVIA, Flavors of Home, and Essential 1 brands.

