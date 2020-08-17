MBM Wealth Consultants LLC Sells 377 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lowered its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,069 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 377 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COST. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Fortis Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 98.1% during the first quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Red Cedar Capital LLC increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 588.2% during the second quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC now owns 117 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 68.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on COST shares. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $298.00 to $299.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $363.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Costco Wholesale presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $338.88.

In related news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.84, for a total transaction of $419,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,497 shares in the company, valued at $8,562,912.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP James C. Klauer sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.72, for a total transaction of $1,370,880.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,931,053.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 35,630 shares of company stock valued at $11,304,929 over the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST traded up $3.68 on Monday, hitting $339.96. 1,495,205 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,035,779. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $271.28 and a 1-year high of $345.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $322.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $309.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.69.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $36.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.66 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 22.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.19%.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

