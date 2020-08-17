MBM Wealth Consultants LLC Sells 9,688 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

MBM Wealth Consultants LLC cut its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 70.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,142 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 9,688 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CSCO. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the first quarter worth $1,300,000. Ballast Inc. increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 10.2% during the first quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 21,313 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the first quarter worth $2,236,000. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.6% during the first quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,757 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFG Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the first quarter worth $403,000. 71.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

In other news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 5,703 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total transaction of $255,893.61. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 85,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,841,455.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSCO stock traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $42.09. 30,493,727 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,336,717. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.61 and a 200 day moving average of $44.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.40 and a 52-week high of $50.30. The company has a market cap of $180.38 billion, a PE ratio of 16.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.96.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 36.47%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 2nd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 50.53%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CSCO shares. Nomura upped their price target on Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Friday, July 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised Cisco Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cisco Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.39.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

Featured Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.