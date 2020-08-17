Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) Shares Purchased by Cedar Capital LLC

Cedar Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,983 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the period. Cedar Capital LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in Medtronic by 0.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,302,592 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,288,879,000 after purchasing an additional 439,413 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Medtronic by 3.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,327,125 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,829,814,000 after purchasing an additional 639,833 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Medtronic by 1.2% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 18,470,184 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,665,646,000 after buying an additional 227,972 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Medtronic by 6.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,477,255 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,576,100,000 after buying an additional 1,035,437 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Medtronic by 1.4% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,226,986 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,282,989,000 after buying an additional 199,714 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Medtronic from $131.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Medtronic from $130.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $123.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.63.

In other Medtronic news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.72, for a total transaction of $195,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MDT stock traded up $1.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $101.86. 3,689,387 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,159,878. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.13. Medtronic PLC has a 1-year low of $72.13 and a 1-year high of $122.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.51. The company has a market cap of $135.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.67.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The medical technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.70). Medtronic had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 16.56%. The company had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Medtronic PLC will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

