MEI Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:MEIP) Receives $11.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

MEI Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:MEIP) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.00.

MEIP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of MEI Pharma in a research report on Sunday, June 14th. BidaskClub downgraded MEI Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Ci Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of MEI Pharma in a research report on Sunday, July 5th. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on MEI Pharma from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded MEI Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:MEIP traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,587,622. The stock has a market capitalization of $299.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.03 and a beta of 1.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.68. MEI Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $0.72 and a fifty-two week high of $4.46.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MEIP. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in MEI Pharma during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in MEI Pharma by 31.0% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 35,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 8,513 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in MEI Pharma during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in MEI Pharma by 4.5% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 255,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 10,940 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in MEI Pharma during the second quarter worth about $53,000. 66.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MEI Pharma Company Profile

MEI Pharma, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the clinical development of novel therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's clinical drug candidate includes Pracinostat, an oral available histone deacetylase inhibitor for the treatment of patients with acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome.

