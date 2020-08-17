Metadium Market Cap Tops $13.13 Million (META)

Metadium (CURRENCY:META) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. One Metadium token can currently be purchased for about $0.0105 or 0.00000086 BTC on exchanges including Hotbit, Coinsuper, Kucoin and Bytex. Metadium has a market capitalization of $13.13 million and approximately $792,310.00 worth of Metadium was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Metadium has traded down 3.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002613 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008133 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.74 or 0.00152737 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $227.05 or 0.01850246 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.78 or 0.00193817 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000931 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0304 or 0.00000247 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.61 or 0.00135362 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Metadium Token Profile

Metadium’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,245,430,304 tokens. Metadium’s official Twitter account is @metadium and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Metadium is /r/metadiumprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Metadium’s official message board is medium.com/metadium . Metadium’s official website is www.metadium.com

Metadium Token Trading

Metadium can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper, Hotbit, Bytex, Bilaxy and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metadium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metadium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Metadium using one of the exchanges listed above.

