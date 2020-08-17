Monkey Project (MONK) Reaches Market Capitalization of $129,299.66

Monkey Project (CURRENCY:MONK) traded up 5.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. One Monkey Project coin can currently be bought for about $0.0118 or 0.00000096 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange, CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. During the last seven days, Monkey Project has traded 7.9% higher against the dollar. Monkey Project has a total market cap of $129,299.66 and $16.00 worth of Monkey Project was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tao (XTO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00005602 BTC.

IslaCoin (ISL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Piggycoin (PIGGY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Virtacoinplus (XVP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000145 BTC.

TrustPlus (TRUST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Syndicate (SYNX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Evil Coin (EVIL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000018 BTC.

SuperCoin (SUPER) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Eternity (ENT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000043 BTC.

About Monkey Project

Monkey Project (CRYPTO:MONK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 20th, 2017. Monkey Project’s total supply is 10,958,472 coins. Monkey Project’s official Twitter account is @MONKEYPROJECT_ . The official website for Monkey Project is www.monkey.vision

Buying and Selling Monkey Project

Monkey Project can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monkey Project directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monkey Project should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Monkey Project using one of the exchanges listed above.

