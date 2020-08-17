Mountain Road Advisors LLC Acquires 110,000 Shares of W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB)

Mountain Road Advisors LLC raised its stake in W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB) by 550.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 130,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 110,000 shares during the quarter. W. R. Berkley accounts for about 7.1% of Mountain Road Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Mountain Road Advisors LLC’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $7,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 3,126.7% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 484 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in W. R. Berkley in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in W. R. Berkley in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in W. R. Berkley in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on WRB shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on W. R. Berkley from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. TheStreet raised W. R. Berkley from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Cfra reduced their target price on W. R. Berkley from $77.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.25.

NYSE:WRB traded down $1.37 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $60.91. 651,307 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 979,051. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. W. R. Berkley Corp has a 52 week low of $43.05 and a 52 week high of $79.92.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 4.57%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that W. R. Berkley Corp will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.84%.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and professional liability lines.

