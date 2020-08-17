NavCoin (NAV) Trading 4.3% Higher This Week

NavCoin (CURRENCY:NAV) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. NavCoin has a total market cap of $11.37 million and $238,243.00 worth of NavCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, NavCoin has traded up 4.3% against the dollar. One NavCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00001331 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex, LiteBit.eu, Binance and Upbit.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00006905 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00005000 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0976 or 0.00000793 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000926 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001519 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00030398 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Triangles (TRI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00014299 BTC.

NavCoin Profile

NavCoin (CRYPTO:NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 6th, 2014. NavCoin’s total supply is 69,355,693 coins. The official message board for NavCoin is medium.com/nav-coin . The Reddit community for NavCoin is /r/NavCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NavCoin’s official Twitter account is @NavCoin . The official website for NavCoin is www.navcoin.org

NavCoin Coin Trading

NavCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Bittrex, Upbit, Poloniex, Cryptopia, LiteBit.eu and cfinex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NavCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NavCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NavCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

