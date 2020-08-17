New York State Common Retirement Fund Buys 624,191 Shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,000,168 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 624,191 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.23% of AbbVie worth $392,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ABBV. Capstone Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in AbbVie in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Horrell Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in AbbVie in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Lake Point Wealth Management increased its holdings in AbbVie by 179.4% in the 1st quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NWK Group Inc. bought a new stake in AbbVie in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.40% of the company’s stock.

ABBV traded up $1.28 on Monday, hitting $96.35. 6,988,117 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,420,194. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.82. The firm has a market cap of $170.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.83. AbbVie Inc has a one year low of $62.55 and a one year high of $101.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $10.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.14 billion. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 628.57% and a net margin of 19.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc will post 10.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.80%.

In other AbbVie news, Vice Chairman Carlos Alban sold 53,325 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $5,332,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 137,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,789,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ABBV shares. SVB Leerink raised their target price on AbbVie from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on AbbVie from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Bank of America started coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Monday, May 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Argus raised AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $91.40 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. AbbVie presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.00.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

