New York State Common Retirement Fund Cuts Stock Position in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its stake in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,665,013 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 86,432 shares during the period. Paypal accounts for approximately 0.6% of New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.23% of Paypal worth $464,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Rathbone Brothers plc increased its position in shares of Paypal by 4.0% during the second quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 792,184 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $138,022,000 after acquiring an additional 30,561 shares during the period. Apriem Advisors increased its position in shares of Paypal by 5.1% during the second quarter. Apriem Advisors now owns 5,870 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Wsfs Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Paypal during the second quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Ariose Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Paypal during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,140,000. Finally, Dohj LLC purchased a new position in Paypal during the second quarter valued at approximately $218,000. 82.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL traded up $4.83 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $196.29. The company had a trading volume of 6,204,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,942,318. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $82.07 and a 1 year high of $204.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $181.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $230.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.21.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.46. Paypal had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 13.44%. The business had revenue of $5.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PYPL. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Paypal in a report on Friday, July 24th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Paypal from $210.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Paypal from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Paypal from $194.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on shares of Paypal from $194.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $193.40.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.67, for a total value of $3,891,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 546,103 shares in the company, valued at $85,011,854.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Aaron Anderson sold 9,203 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.62, for a total value of $1,781,884.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,035,040.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 68,203 shares of company stock valued at $12,339,005. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

