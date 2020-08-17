New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $191.24 Million Position in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 727,209 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,283 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Anthem were worth $191,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in Anthem by 30.6% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Anthem by 9.0% in the second quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 2,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Anthem by 9.3% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Anthem during the second quarter valued at approximately $17,688,000. Finally, Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. grew its holdings in Anthem by 4.4% during the second quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 77,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,305,000 after purchasing an additional 3,253 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Julie A. Hill sold 1,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.26, for a total value of $312,152.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,013,899.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Anthem from $325.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Anthem from $319.00 to $331.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Anthem from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Anthem from $271.00 to $281.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Anthem from $310.00 to $423.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $333.50.

ANTM stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $283.11. The stock had a trading volume of 817,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,744,678. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.95. Anthem Inc has a 52 week low of $171.03 and a 52 week high of $309.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $267.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $266.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $9.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.77 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $29.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.37 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 5.24%. Anthem’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.64 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Anthem Inc will post 22.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 10th will be given a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 9th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.55%.

Anthem Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

