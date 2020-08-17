New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $341.31 Million Stock Position in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its holdings in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,850,209 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 98,835 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.25% of Mcdonald’s worth $341,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MCD. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in Mcdonald’s in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Mcdonald’s in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Lake Point Wealth Management increased its position in Mcdonald’s by 2,462.5% in the 1st quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 205 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mcdonald’s in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in Mcdonald’s by 119.4% in the 2nd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 272 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCD traded up $1.64 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $208.67. 2,613,129 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,403,563. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $192.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $189.37. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 52 week low of $124.23 and a 52 week high of $221.01. The company has a market cap of $154.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.08, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.65.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The fast-food giant reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.10). Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 24.78% and a negative return on equity of 53.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 5.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. Mcdonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 63.78%.

MCD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $209.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Friday, July 24th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $210.00.

Mcdonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

