New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $388.35 Million Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 6.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,352,265 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 307,026 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Chevron were worth $388,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Unison Advisors LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 11,414 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Chevron by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,811 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its stake in Chevron by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 3,549 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc increased its stake in Chevron by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 30,912 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,758,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vivid Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in Chevron by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. now owns 9,907 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

In other Chevron news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $529,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.79.

NYSE CVX traded up $0.42 during trading on Monday, hitting $90.77. 10,457,566 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,257,506. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.45, a PEG ratio of 52.93 and a beta of 1.25. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $51.60 and a 12-month high of $125.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $87.64 and a 200-day moving average of $90.50.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.66). The business had revenue of $13.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.71 billion. Chevron had a negative net margin of 7.41% and a positive return on equity of 3.61%. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was down 64.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.30%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

