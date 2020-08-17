New York State Common Retirement Fund Lowers Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,066,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 66,479 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.27% of Thermo Fisher Scientific worth $386,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the second quarter valued at approximately $265,775,000. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 8.0% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,824,726 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,771,494,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242,140 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 55,392.1% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 944,476 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $267,853,000 after acquiring an additional 942,774 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 30.6% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,217,273 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $628,819,000 after acquiring an additional 519,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Girard Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2,841.5% in the first quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 528,475 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,506,000 after buying an additional 510,509 shares in the last quarter. 87.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cleveland Research upgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $385.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $370.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $365.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $370.00 to $450.00 in a report on Monday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $420.50.

In related news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.00, for a total value of $870,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,220,172. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.02, for a total value of $8,180,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 260,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $106,527,622.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 191,031 shares of company stock valued at $75,465,257 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TMO traded up $3.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $416.80. 1,223,351 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,763,150. The stock has a market cap of $164.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $392.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $340.84. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $250.21 and a 1 year high of $423.70.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $1.22. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 14.12%. The business had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.04 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 14.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 7.13%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

