New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 134,049 Shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its position in shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,607,009 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 134,049 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.25% of Accenture worth $345,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Andesa Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Accenture by 4.7% during the second quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,341 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Rikoon Group LLC boosted its holdings in Accenture by 7.4% during the second quarter. Rikoon Group LLC now owns 4,936 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Accenture by 54.8% during the second quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 2,748 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares during the period. Copperwynd Financial LLC bought a new stake in Accenture during the second quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Accenture by 0.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,248,268 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $268,028,000 after acquiring an additional 3,213 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ACN. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Accenture from $230.00 to $247.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Accenture from $216.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Wolfe Research increased their target price on shares of Accenture from $165.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Accenture from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.96.

In other news, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 1,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.15, for a total transaction of $238,668.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,937,579.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.27, for a total transaction of $530,887.27. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,071 shares in the company, valued at $5,109,551.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 16,847 shares of company stock worth $3,710,958 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ACN traded up $2.37 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $232.62. 1,395,419 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,553,812. The company has a market capitalization of $148.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.06. Accenture Plc has a 12 month low of $137.15 and a 12 month high of $233.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $221.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $196.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 25th. The information technology services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $10.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.89 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 31.51%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Accenture Plc will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 16th were paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 43.48%.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

