New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 19,100 Shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 858,043 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 19,100 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $270,807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 235.6% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,943 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364 shares during the period. Apriem Advisors bought a new position in Broadcom in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $230,000. Andesa Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in Broadcom by 134.1% in the 2nd quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,065 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares during the period. Rikoon Group LLC bought a new position in Broadcom in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $607,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management boosted its stake in Broadcom by 101.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 6,038 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,906,000 after purchasing an additional 3,048 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Broadcom in a research note on Monday, June 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded Broadcom from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Broadcom from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on Broadcom from $250.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $339.25.

AVGO stock traded up $2.50 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $330.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,056,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,844,018. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $316.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $285.92. Broadcom Inc has a 1 year low of $155.67 and a 1 year high of $335.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.11, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.89.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.14 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.14. Broadcom had a return on equity of 32.00% and a net margin of 10.97%. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc will post 17.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Charlie B. Kawwas sold 27,192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.66, for a total transaction of $8,529,042.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 57,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.33, for a total value of $18,771,282.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 595,090 shares of company stock worth $187,875,441. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

