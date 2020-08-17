New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 382,935 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,975,816 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 382,935 shares during the quarter. Pfizer makes up about 0.6% of New York State Common Retirement Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.25% of Pfizer worth $457,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 224,808,113 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,337,737,000 after purchasing an additional 36,092,723 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 12.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 218,676,145 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,137,589,000 after purchasing an additional 24,950,461 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 347.2% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 13,556,380 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $512,748,000 after purchasing an additional 10,524,792 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 30.9% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 40,753,427 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,330,192,000 after purchasing an additional 9,624,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 20.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 23,038,291 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $751,970,000 after purchasing an additional 3,985,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

PFE has been the topic of several research reports. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $18.50 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.95.

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.13, for a total transaction of $78,799.53. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,492.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Ronald E. Blaylock purchased 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.55 per share, with a total value of $501,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:PFE traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $38.35. 16,553,166 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,133,047. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $211.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.74. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.88 and a 52-week high of $40.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.65.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $11.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.55 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.80% and a return on equity of 25.11%. Pfizer’s revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 30th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 51.53%.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

Recommended Story: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.