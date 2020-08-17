New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 405,676 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,293,494 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 405,676 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems makes up about 0.6% of New York State Common Retirement Fund’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.24% of Cisco Systems worth $480,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 61.1% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 939 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.36% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 5,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total value of $255,893.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 85,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,841,455.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on CSCO. Barclays cut Cisco Systems to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer began coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.39.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $42.09. The company had a trading volume of 30,493,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,336,717. The company has a market cap of $180.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.10. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.40 and a 12-month high of $50.30.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 36.47%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 2nd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.53%.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

