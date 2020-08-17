New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 62,068 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,379,422 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 62,068 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for about 0.7% of New York State Common Retirement Fund’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.22% of NVIDIA worth $524,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. boosted its position in NVIDIA by 111.1% during the first quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 95 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in NVIDIA by 256.7% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 107 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

In other NVIDIA news, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.27, for a total transaction of $230,383.83. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,918,556.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 6,452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.36, for a total value of $2,686,354.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 263,430 shares of company stock valued at $98,818,407 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

NVDA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Nomura Instinet increased their target price on NVIDIA from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Citigroup increased their target price on NVIDIA from $315.00 to $392.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $366.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, BofA Securities increased their target price on NVIDIA from $460.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $397.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA traded up $30.92 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $493.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,445,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,591,922. The firm has a market capitalization of $303.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.24, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 9.70 and a current ratio of 10.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $409.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $319.94. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $159.00 and a fifty-two week high of $496.39.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.44. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 28.59% and a net margin of 28.17%. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

