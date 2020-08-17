New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 720,756 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,356,779 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 720,756 shares during the period. AT&T accounts for about 0.6% of New York State Common Retirement Fund’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.23% of AT&T worth $494,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rathbone Brothers plc increased its stake in AT&T by 97.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 465,732 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,079,000 after acquiring an additional 229,961 shares during the period. RKL Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,546 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982 shares during the last quarter. Petix & Botte Co increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 51.7% in the 2nd quarter. Petix & Botte Co now owns 11,218 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 3,822 shares during the last quarter. Conning Inc. increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 1,430,451 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,243,000 after purchasing an additional 135,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summitry LLC increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 86,321 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,609,000 after purchasing an additional 7,310 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 100,000 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.69 per share, with a total value of $2,969,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on AT&T from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a report on Friday, July 24th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on AT&T from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on AT&T from $47.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on AT&T from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. AT&T presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.16.

AT&T stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $29.85. The stock had a trading volume of 24,770,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,371,566. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.08 and a 12 month high of $39.70. The company has a market capitalization of $212.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.34, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $40.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.87 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 6.84%. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.97%. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

