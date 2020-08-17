New York State Common Retirement Fund Trims Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 3.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,292,916 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250,111 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up 0.6% of New York State Common Retirement Fund’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $486,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 180.7% during the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the first quarter worth $35,000. Lake Point Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 159.0% during the first quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Watson Rebecca purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter worth $48,000. 74.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MRK stock traded up $1.28 on Monday, reaching $84.76. 8,283,757 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,388,352. The company has a market cap of $211.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $78.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.32. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.25 and a 1 year high of $92.64.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $10.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.52 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 22.20% and a return on equity of 52.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 47.01%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MRK shares. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $91.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.93.

In related news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 18,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.55, for a total transaction of $1,539,337.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 99,639 shares in the company, valued at $8,125,560.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Julie L. Gerberding sold 36,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $2,902,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,862 shares in the company, valued at $5,028,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

