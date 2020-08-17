New York State Common Retirement Fund Trims Stock Position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 5.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,556,261 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 146,043 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises about 0.8% of New York State Common Retirement Fund’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $640,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bruderman Asset Management LLC grew its position in Home Depot by 8.5% during the second quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 28,186 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $6,994,000 after buying an additional 2,206 shares during the period. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. lifted its stake in Home Depot by 20.6% in the first quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 6,718 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Home Depot by 10.2% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,099 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in Home Depot by 0.9% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 412,064 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $76,936,000 after acquiring an additional 3,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.5% in the first quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 48,094 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $8,980,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. 69.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. CSFB lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $215.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Nomura lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $252.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Nomura Instinet lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $252.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $267.19.

NYSE HD traded up $7.69 on Monday, hitting $288.24. 5,498,979 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,330,667. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $259.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $232.44. The company has a market cap of $301.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.06. Home Depot Inc has a 1-year low of $140.63 and a 1-year high of $289.22.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $28.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.59 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 496.11% and a net margin of 9.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.27 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Home Depot Inc will post 10.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 17,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.02, for a total transaction of $4,246,707.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,840,668.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

