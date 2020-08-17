NEXT.coin Hits Market Cap of $690,492.24 (NEXT)

NEXT.coin (CURRENCY:NEXT) traded 5.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 17th. NEXT.coin has a total market cap of $690,492.24 and $1,340.00 worth of NEXT.coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NEXT.coin coin can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000900 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, NEXT.coin has traded down 6.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12,315.66 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $322.61 or 0.02619521 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002066 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000919 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000094 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $79.72 or 0.00647327 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002518 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00004034 BTC.

About NEXT.coin

NEXT is a PoS/PoW coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 15th, 2017. NEXT.coin’s total supply is 16,788,346 coins and its circulating supply is 6,228,754 coins. The official website for NEXT.coin is next.exchange . NEXT.coin’s official Twitter account is @NextExchange . The official message board for NEXT.coin is medium.com/nextexchange

NEXT.coin Coin Trading

NEXT.coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT.coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEXT.coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NEXT.coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

