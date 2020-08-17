NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) Shares Sold by NTV Asset Management LLC

NTV Asset Management LLC lowered its position in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,588 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 177 shares during the quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. 1ST Source Bank boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1.5% in the second quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 5,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 9.9% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,313,139 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $315,377,000 after acquiring an additional 118,677 shares during the last quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 26.8% in the second quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,353 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Dohj LLC lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 9.2% during the second quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 4,117 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rikoon Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.8% during the second quarter. Rikoon Group LLC now owns 10,402 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,498,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on NEE. Vertical Research upgraded NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 27th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on NextEra Energy from $296.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Argus boosted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on NextEra Energy from $240.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on NextEra Energy from $252.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $261.47.

In other news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total transaction of $50,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,433,330. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO James L. Robo sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.02, for a total value of $4,960,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 39,082 shares of company stock valued at $9,968,924. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NextEra Energy stock traded up $2.49 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $282.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,200,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,627,518. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $136.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.26. NextEra Energy Inc has a 12 month low of $174.80 and a 12 month high of $289.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $266.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $250.85.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 18.71%. NextEra Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 28th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 27th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.91%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

