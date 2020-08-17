NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NGM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NGM) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.38.

NGM has been the topic of several research reports. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, July 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on NGM Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, June 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, May 18th.

Get NGM Biopharmaceuticals alerts:

In related news, Director Group L. P. Column purchased 68,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.93 per share, with a total value of $1,232,669.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Group L. P. Column purchased 3,834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.99 per share, for a total transaction of $68,973.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 73,508 shares of company stock worth $1,318,286 in the last ninety days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NGM. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 58.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 86,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after acquiring an additional 32,007 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 459,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,660,000 after buying an additional 82,379 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $544,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 165.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 4,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 81.6% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 26,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NGM traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $17.30. The stock had a trading volume of 212,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,296. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.90. NGM Biopharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $8.81 and a 12-month high of $23.95.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NGM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.08).

About NGM Biopharmaceuticals

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics for the treatment of cardio-metabolic, liver, oncologic, and ophthalmic diseases. The company's product candidates include Aldafermin, an engineered variant of the FGF19 human hormone in Phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); NGM313, an agonistic antibody that activates fibroblast growth factor receptor 1c-beta-klotho, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for use in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and NASH; and NGM395, which is engineered variant of the GDF15 human hormone for use in the treatment of metabolic syndrome.

See Also: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for NGM Biopharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NGM Biopharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.