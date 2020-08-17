Noku (NOKU) Price Tops $0.0388 on Major Exchanges

Noku (CURRENCY:NOKU) traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 17th. Noku has a market capitalization of $922,308.13 and approximately $732.00 worth of Noku was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Noku has traded down 9.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Noku token can now be bought for approximately $0.0388 or 0.00000316 BTC on exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Livecoin.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002623 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008122 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.71 or 0.00152335 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $227.48 or 0.01851742 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.66 or 0.00192627 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000932 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0303 or 0.00000247 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.71 or 0.00136035 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000164 BTC.

About Noku

Noku was first traded on December 4th, 2017. Noku’s total supply is 99,999,976 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,783,274 tokens. Noku’s official Twitter account is @NokuTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Noku is www.noku.io

Buying and Selling Noku

Noku can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Noku directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Noku should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Noku using one of the exchanges listed above.

