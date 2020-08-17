NTV Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

NTV Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 139,543 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,786 shares during the period. AT&T accounts for 1.1% of NTV Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. NTV Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $4,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in AT&T in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T by 186.0% during the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 958 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Brooktree Capital Management purchased a new stake in AT&T during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. 53.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on T. Nomura dropped their price objective on AT&T from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Cfra lowered their target price on AT&T from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. ValuEngine cut AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on AT&T from $47.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.16.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.69 per share, for a total transaction of $2,969,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AT&T stock traded down $0.16 on Monday, reaching $29.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,770,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,371,566. The company has a market capitalization of $212.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.88. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.08 and a 52 week high of $39.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $40.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.87 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 6.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.97%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.26%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

