NTV Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

NTV Asset Management LLC lessened its position in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,850 shares during the quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BAC. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at $785,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in Bank of America by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 407,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,648,000 after purchasing an additional 2,225 shares in the last quarter. Kempner Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Bank of America by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Kempner Capital Management Inc. now owns 205,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,372,000 after purchasing an additional 12,965 shares in the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. grew its stake in Bank of America by 898.5% during the 1st quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 586,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 528,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Bank grew its stake in Bank of America by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. First Command Bank now owns 27,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 4,845 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.99% of the company’s stock.

BAC has been the subject of several analyst reports. DA Davidson cut Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Bank of America from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. TheStreet cut Bank of America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Bank of America from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.47.

In other Bank of America news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 33,902,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.99 per share, with a total value of $813,323,925.77. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 85,092,006 shares of company stock valued at $2,070,253,228. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

BAC traded down $0.57 on Monday, hitting $25.90. 57,402,121 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,726,070. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.48 and a 200-day moving average of $25.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $229.34 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.57. Bank of America Corp has a 12-month low of $17.95 and a 12-month high of $35.72.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.71 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 19.09%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Corp will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.49%.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

