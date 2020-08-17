NTV Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

NTV Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 5.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,425 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 32.3% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,047 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.2% in the second quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 44,064 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,591,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 8.9% in the first quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 47,087 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,625,000 after buying an additional 3,850 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 22.4% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 17,830 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after buying an additional 3,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6.2% in the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 4,359 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.20% of the company’s stock.

BMY traded up $0.46 during trading on Monday, hitting $63.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,957,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,994,255. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a twelve month low of $45.76 and a twelve month high of $68.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -634.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.72.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.15. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 28.47% and a negative net margin of 1.61%. The company had revenue of $10.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s quarterly revenue was up 61.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 2nd. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently 38.38%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.50.

In other news, Director Dinesh C. Paliwal purchased 9,174 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $54.50 per share, with a total value of $499,983.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,204,940.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Adam Dubow sold 3,200 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total value of $195,232.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,086 shares in the company, valued at $981,406.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 169,620 shares of company stock worth $10,705,633. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

