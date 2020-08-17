NTV Asset Management LLC Has $1.90 Million Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

NTV Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,245 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Csenge Advisory Group grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 22.1% during the second quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 1,220 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.5% in the second quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 7,231 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,620,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.2% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 6,241 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 38.6% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 585 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 11.3% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 359,073 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $101,833,000 after buying an additional 36,357 shares during the period. 87.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 3,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.38, for a total value of $1,294,858.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,773,091.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Syed A. Jafry sold 20,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.94, for a total transaction of $8,511,664.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,061,055.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 191,031 shares of company stock valued at $75,465,257. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TMO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $370.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $390.00 to $471.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Argus increased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $370.00 to $450.00 in a report on Monday, July 27th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $352.00 to $436.00 in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $420.50.

Shares of TMO stock traded up $3.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $416.80. 1,223,351 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,763,150. The business has a 50 day moving average of $392.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $340.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $250.21 and a 52 week high of $423.70. The company has a market capitalization of $164.88 billion, a PE ratio of 44.78, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.07.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $1.22. The company had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.91 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 18.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 14.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.13%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

