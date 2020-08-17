NTV Asset Management LLC Sells 100 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

NTV Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,338 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories comprises about 1.0% of NTV Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. NTV Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $3,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Abbot Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.8% during the second quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc. now owns 12,986 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 12.1% in the second quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 947 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Baxter Bros Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.0% in the second quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 5,162 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 17.3% in the first quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 700 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.1% in the second quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,633 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. 73.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ABT traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $100.71. 4,655,839 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,572,822. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $61.61 and a 1 year high of $102.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $96.41 and its 200-day moving average is $89.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.99.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.15. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 17.34% and a net margin of 9.89%. The firm had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 14th. This is a positive change from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

In related news, EVP Lisa D. Earnhardt sold 872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total value of $79,212.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,626,414.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 6,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.80, for a total value of $683,031.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,043 shares in the company, valued at $3,996,291.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,724 shares of company stock valued at $3,017,028. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

ABT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Argus boosted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $106.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.13.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

