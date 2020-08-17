NTV Asset Management LLC Sells 101 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

NTV Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo comprises approximately 1.4% of NTV Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. NTV Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $5,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PEP. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in PepsiCo by 2.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 109,109,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,104,075,000 after acquiring an additional 2,724,092 shares during the period. Capital International Investors bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 1st quarter valued at about $227,508,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,808,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in PepsiCo by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,136,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,337,534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 6,487,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,122,000 after buying an additional 1,131,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Ronald Schellekens sold 7,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.35, for a total transaction of $1,030,148.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,959,088.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ramon Laguarta sold 13,109 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.86, for a total transaction of $1,767,879.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 281,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,026,743.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,655 shares of company stock worth $3,591,883 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cfra increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Cowen increased their target price on PepsiCo from $135.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup cut their price target on PepsiCo from $157.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.87.

PEP traded up $0.36 during trading on Monday, reaching $137.92. 2,856,456 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,663,605. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $134.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.57. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.42 and a twelve month high of $147.20. The stock has a market cap of $190.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.58.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 13th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $15.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.47 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 54.77%. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $1.0225 per share. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.96%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

