NTV Asset Management LLC Trims Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

NTV Asset Management LLC reduced its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 43.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,899 shares during the period. NTV Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWM. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 644.4% in the 2nd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 201 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded up $0.81 on Monday, hitting $157.90. The stock had a trading volume of 9,680,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,603,148. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $95.69 and a 52-week high of $170.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $146.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.02.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

