Nuance Investments LLC Sells 4,175 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Nuance Investments LLC lessened its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,564 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 4,175 shares during the quarter. Nuance Investments LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $27,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wsfs Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 391 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in Alphabet by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 341 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Dohj LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 1,380 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Rikoon Group LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rikoon Group LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,255,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Condor Capital Management boosted its position in Alphabet by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 4,820 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,835,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. 34.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on GOOGL shares. Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,775.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Alphabet from $1,805.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,750.00 price objective (up previously from $1,575.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, July 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on Alphabet from $1,550.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,662.16.

GOOGL stock traded up $10.64 during trading on Monday, hitting $1,515.27. The stock had a trading volume of 55,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,182,973. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.40. Alphabet Inc has a twelve month low of $1,008.87 and a twelve month high of $1,587.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,023.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.39, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,490.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,378.03.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. The business had revenue of $31.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.58 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 18.99%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 44.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

