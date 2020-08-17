OAX Tops One Day Volume of $1.15 Million (OAX)

OAX (CURRENCY:OAX) traded 8.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 17th. OAX has a total market cap of $13.45 million and $1.15 million worth of OAX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, OAX has traded down 2.2% against the US dollar. One OAX token can currently be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00001460 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get OAX alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001391 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00039020 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00004772 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $690.05 or 0.05621533 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002621 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00003808 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00048079 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00014491 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003153 BTC.

OAX Token Profile

OAX is a token. It launched on June 1st, 2017. OAX’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 75,071,494 tokens. OAX’s official website is oax.org . The Reddit community for OAX is /r/OpenANX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OAX’s official Twitter account is @OAX_Foundation

OAX Token Trading

OAX can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OAX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for OAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OAX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.