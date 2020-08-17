Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI) Stock Holdings Lowered by MBM Wealth Consultants LLC

MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lowered its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI) by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,197 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $334,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OHI. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 14.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 2,372 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 46.8% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 3.9% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 211,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,276,000 after purchasing an additional 7,927 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 20.4% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 103,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,091,000 after purchasing an additional 17,646 shares during the period. Finally, Andra AP fonden lifted its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 5.3% in the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 165,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,923,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on OHI. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Monday, July 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Monday, June 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $25.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Capital One Financial raised shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.78.

In other news, CAO Michael Ritz sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $78,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Burke W. Whitman acquired 800 shares of Omega Healthcare Investors stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.73 per share, with a total value of $25,384.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,189.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

OHI stock traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $31.81. 2,272,819 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,511,608. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Omega Healthcare Investors Inc has a 52-week low of $13.33 and a 52-week high of $45.22. The company has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.49, a P/E/G ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.96 and its 200-day moving average is $32.33.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.32). Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 39.17% and a return on equity of 9.22%. Equities research analysts expect that Omega Healthcare Investors Inc will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st were given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.43%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is 87.30%.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

