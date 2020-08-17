Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,745,706 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 638,218 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.19% of Oracle worth $317,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 40,616 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,245,000 after acquiring an additional 6,136 shares in the last quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the 2nd quarter worth about $219,000. Rikoon Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rikoon Group LLC now owns 23,620 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 3,631 shares in the last quarter. Condor Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the 2nd quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 21,182 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 6,751 shares in the last quarter. 48.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Oracle news, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.11, for a total transaction of $75,754,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,140,132,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,692,561,620.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 700,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.14, for a total value of $37,898,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,001,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $162,496,824.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,300,000 shares of company stock worth $344,646,000. Insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORCL stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $53.99. 9,520,359 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,101,185. The company has a market cap of $168.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $55.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.90. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $39.71 and a 1 year high of $57.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 3.03.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 16th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $10.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.72 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 72.76% and a net margin of 25.94%. The company’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 14th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.75%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ORCL. Argus cut Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. ValuEngine raised Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Oracle from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Oracle from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Oracle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.88.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

