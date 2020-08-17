Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,185,365 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 144,345 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $231,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Oracle by 39.8% in the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,076,245 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $486,985,000 after acquiring an additional 2,868,396 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 11,498,824 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $635,539,000 after buying an additional 1,687,199 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 9,235,563 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $446,355,000 after buying an additional 1,621,400 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,344,720 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,031,591,000 after buying an additional 1,466,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 381.9% during the 2nd quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 1,415,643 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $78,242,000 after buying an additional 1,121,891 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on ORCL shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price (up previously from $48.00) on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.88.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL traded down $0.21 during trading on Monday, reaching $53.99. The company had a trading volume of 9,520,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,101,185. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.86. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $39.71 and a 12 month high of $57.84. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 16th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.12. Oracle had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 72.76%. The firm had revenue of $10.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 14th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.75%.

In related news, insider Edward Screven sold 700,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.14, for a total transaction of $37,898,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,001,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,496,824.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.60, for a total transaction of $77,840,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,140,132,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,391,358,826.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,300,000 shares of company stock worth $344,646,000. 36.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

