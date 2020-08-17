Pandion Therapeutics Holdco (NASDAQ:ITOS) Hits New 52-Week High at $34.06

Posted by on Aug 17th, 2020

Shares of Pandion Therapeutics Holdco LLC (NASDAQ:ITOS) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $34.06 and last traded at $34.06, with a volume of 1849 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.40.

Pandion Therapeutics Holdco Company Profile (NASDAQ:ITOS)

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for cancer patients. Its product pipeline includes EOS-850, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2a receptor; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains.

