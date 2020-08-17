Pirl Price Reaches $0.0089 on Major Exchanges (PIRL)

Pirl (CURRENCY:PIRL) traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 17th. One Pirl coin can now be bought for about $0.0089 or 0.00000072 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Sistemkoin, Stocks.Exchange, BTC-Alpha and Cryptopia. Pirl has a total market cap of $684,906.99 and $9,244.00 worth of Pirl was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Pirl has traded 6.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded up 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001316 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000816 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Pirl Profile

PIRL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 25th, 2017. Pirl’s total supply is 77,156,797 coins. The official website for Pirl is pirl.io . The Reddit community for Pirl is /r/pirl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pirl’s official Twitter account is @PirlOfficial

Buying and Selling Pirl

Pirl can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, Cryptopia, BTC-Alpha and Sistemkoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirl directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pirl should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pirl using one of the exchanges listed above.

