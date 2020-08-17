PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Boosts Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,253,333 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 405,545 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up 3.7% of PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 1.31% of iShares S&P 500 ETF worth $2,555,975,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truehand Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 206.5% in the 1st quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 252.5% in the 2nd quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ayalon Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $1.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $339.28. The stock had a trading volume of 1,637,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,539,471. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $322.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $302.62. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $220.28 and a 52 week high of $340.63.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

