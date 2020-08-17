PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Cuts Stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,423,731 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 11,828 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $323,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Watson Rebecca purchased a new position in shares of Facebook during the second quarter valued at $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 262.5% during the second quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 145 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Facebook during the second quarter valued at $47,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its stake in Facebook by 33.9% in the second quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 257 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.12% of the company’s stock.

In other Facebook news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 212 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.39, for a total value of $55,202.68. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,709.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.90, for a total value of $1,759,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,238,448.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 36,814 shares of company stock worth $8,350,446. 14.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 target price (up previously from $275.00) on shares of Facebook in a research note on Friday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Facebook from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Facebook from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Facebook from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on Facebook from $230.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, forty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $276.21.

NASDAQ:FB traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $261.16. The company had a trading volume of 13,307,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,600,836. The company has a current ratio of 6.02, a quick ratio of 6.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $241.38 and a 200 day moving average of $210.00. The company has a market cap of $744.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.20. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $137.10 and a 1 year high of $278.89.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.36. Facebook had a return on equity of 22.90% and a net margin of 31.29%. The business had revenue of $18.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.29 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

