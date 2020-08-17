PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Cuts Stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 1.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,801,296 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 41,867 shares during the period. Visa comprises 0.8% of PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $541,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Portfolio Partners LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 3,881 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. increased its position in shares of Visa by 65.3% during the 1st quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 6,392 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 2,525 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 4,150 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Visa by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 429,246 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $82,917,000 after purchasing an additional 20,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Bancshares Inc. increased its position in shares of Visa by 180.2% during the 1st quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 24,446 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,939,000 after purchasing an additional 15,721 shares during the last quarter. 81.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

V has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Visa from $234.00 to $213.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Visa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 price target for the company in a research note on Sunday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Visa from $195.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Wedbush increased their price target on Visa from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Visa from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.07.

In other news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 1,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.64, for a total value of $298,592.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,962 shares in the company, valued at $570,599.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 3,279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.02, for a total value of $662,423.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 221,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,703,389.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 51,979 shares of company stock worth $10,045,346. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

V traded up $2.79 during trading on Monday, hitting $199.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,253,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,755,289. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Visa Inc has a twelve month low of $133.93 and a twelve month high of $214.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $194.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $186.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $381.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.88.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. Visa had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 51.37%. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. Visa’s quarterly revenue was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 22.06%.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

Featured Story: Why is insider trading harmful?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.